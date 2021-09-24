Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

General boycott of Covid-19 Global Summit

Share this article
On 22 September 2021, President Joe Biden held a virtual Global Summit on Covid-19 on the sidelines of the 76th United Nations General Assembly. He had predicted the presence of at least 100 states and 100 organizations. In fact, only a handful of developed countries allied to the United States plus a number of assorted organizations showed up. President Biden has pledged to distribute an additional 500 million doses of vaccines to ensure that 70% of the population in every country is (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Haitian migrants at the border: An asylum law scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties
~ Fall is prime hurricane and wildfire season: Are your disaster kit and go-bag ready?
~ COVID smell loss can have profound effects on your life, from weight change to intimacy barriers
~ New York summit sees launch of the International Observatory on Information and Democracy
~ How conservative comic Greg Gutfeld overtook Stephen Colbert in ratings to become the most popular late-night TV host
~ Invisible lives: where are all the older women in film and TV?
~ Do very active people really have a higher risk of heart attack – as recent headlines claimed?
~ Uranium: what the explosion in prices means for the nuclear industry
~ Mapping the contours of Jihadist groups in the Sahel
~ Foundation: an introduction to five major themes in the work of science fiction writer Isaac Asimov
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter