Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden might call off war against North Korea

President Donald Trump had made a commitment to President Kim Jong-un to end the war against North Korea, but he did not have time to fulfill his goal. South Korean President Moon Jea-In (pictured) has called on President Joe Biden from the podium of the UN General Assembly to make good on that promise. Pentagon spokesman Admiral John Kirby confirmed that Washington was considering this option in the context of tensions over the AUKUS Pact. The United States declared war on the Democratic (...)


