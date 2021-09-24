Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Secret meeting of US and Russian chiefs of staff

The US and Russian chiefs of staff, Generals Mark A. Milley and Valery Gerasimov, held a six hours of talks on Wednesday, 22 September, in Helsinki. No mention of the encounter is made on either of their websites. The talks centered on the means of contact between the two countries, the surveillance of Afghanistan and the withdrawal from Syria. The United States is contemplating setting up military bases around Afghanistan, while Russia has strictly warned that the presence of just one US (...)


