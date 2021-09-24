Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Another stab at the "two-state solution"

Washington wants to rekindle the “two-state solution” for Palestine, which President Donald Trump had cast aside. This is what President Joe Biden announced before the UN General Assembly and what lawmakers are attempting to get officially passed through Congress. Representative Andy Levin (D-Michigan) has tabled a bill to this effect. The “two-state solution” was promoted by President George W. Bush at the 2007 Annapolis conference. It aims to achieve peace through the segregation of (...)


