Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Remarks by Xi Jinping Before the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, by Xi Jinping

By Xi Jinping
Share this article
Mr. President, The year 2021 is a truly remarkable one for the Chinese people. This year marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China. It is also the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China in the United Nations, a historic event which will be solemnly commemorated by China. We will continue our active efforts to take China's cooperation with the United Nations to a new level and make new and greater contributions to advancing the noble (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Tense decision-making as CDC joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster shot for 65 & up, people at high risk and those with occupational exposure to COVID-19
~ New Johnson & Johnson data shows second shot boosts antibodies and protection against COVID-19 – but one dose is still strong against delta variant
~ Reviving the Cree and Ojibwe languages of Manitoba with TikTok
~ Joe Biden might call off war against North Korea
~ General boycott of Covid-19 Global Summit
~ Ahmad Massoud has fled Afghanistan
~ Another stab at the "two-state solution"
~ Secret meeting of US and Russian chiefs of staff
~ Haitian migrants at the border: An asylum law scholar explains how US skirts its legal and moral duties
~ Fall is prime hurricane and wildfire season: Are your disaster kit and go-bag ready?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter