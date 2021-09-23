Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joint Statement on the Phone Call between Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron

Share this article
President Emmanuel Macron of the French Republic and President Joe Biden of the United States of America spoke on September 22, at the request of the latter, in order to discuss the implications of the announcement on September 15. The two leaders agreed that the situation would have benefited from open consultations among allies on matters of strategic interest to France and our European partners. President Biden conveyed his ongoing commitment in that regard. The two leaders have decided (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ 20 years after 9/11, the men charged with responsibility are still waiting for trial – here's why
~ Some rich people will love at least one sweetener in Democrats' $3.5 trillion plan
~ Nirvana's Nevermind: an album artwork expert decodes the famous underwater baby cover
~ Josh Frydenberg prepares ground for Scott Morrison to commit to 2050 climate target
~ Merkel's caution has made Germany the great economic underachiever of our times
~ Grattan on Friday: After the deal on security, Scott Morrison turns to the shift on climate
~ Children are losing caregivers to COVID-19: they need support
~ What the objections to COVID-19 control measures tell us about personal freedom
~ Whistleblowers are key to fighting corruption in South Africa. It shouldn't be at their peril
~ Tigray war antagonists are reluctant to talk peace: why and what's next
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter