Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beyond Zoom, Teams and video lectures — what do university students really want from online learning?

By Dilani Gedera, Teaching and Learning Manager, Auckland University of Technology
Ashwini Datt, Curriculum Development Manager, University of Auckland
Cheryl Brown, Associate Professor of e-Learning, University of Canterbury
Dianne Forbes, Senior Lecturer in Digital Learning, University of Waikato
Maggie Hartnett, Senior Lecturer in Education, Massey University
Research is now showing what works — and what doesn’t — for students forced online by the pandemic. Better course design should be the next step.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


