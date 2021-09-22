Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Washington against EU Directive on digital markets

The United States is blocking the European Digital Markets Act, a legislative regulatory proposal. Not so much because it is unfavorale to the US tech giants, but because it allows Russian and Chinese companies to get into the game. The European Commission intends to clamp down on Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft, for the time it takes the European companies to become competitive. To do this, it aims to prevent them from exploiting their dominant position by using some of the (...)


© Voltaire Network


