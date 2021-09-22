Tolerance.ca
Facebook uses media to make or break politicians

In Canada, Facebook has invested funds through its News Innovation Test program to support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during his electoral campaign. In July 2021, FB inked a support agreement with Black Press Media, Glacier Media and The Globe and Mail. An amount of $ 8 million was allocated to its fourteen Canadian media partners. In Argentina, Facebook signed an agreement in August 2021 with more than 150 national and local newspapers, purportedly to prevent Peronist President Alberto (...)


