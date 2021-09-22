Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Zimbabwe: Dire Lack of Clean Water in Capital

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman collects water at a borehole in Mabvuku, Harare in Zimbabwe, August 28, 2021. © 2021 Stanford Kondwani Msiska (Johannesburg) – Residents of Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, face a potable water crisis three years after a deadly cholera outbreak, Human Rights Watch said today. Zimbabwe’s central government and the Harare City Council should urgently act to ensure clean water for millions of people affected. The water situation in Harare is largely the same as in 2008, when Zimbabwe experienced the most devastating cholera outbreak in Africa in 15 years. The outbreak…


© Human Rights Watch -


