Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joe Biden nuclear sorcerer's apprentice, by Manlio Dinucci

By Manlio Dinucci
President Biden announced the birth of the AUKUS, a strategic-military partnership between the United States, Great Britain and Australia, with “the imperative of ensuring long-term peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific", the region that in Washington's geopolitics extends from the west coast of the United States to that of India. The purpose of this "strategic mission" is "to take on the threats of the 21st century just as we did in the 20th century: together ". Clear reference to China (...)


