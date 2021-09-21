Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Washington could clear the way for French Rafale jets in Finland

The White House, which had secretly intervened with Finland to win the tender for its fighter jets, could step aside in France's favor in compensation for the breach of its conventional submarines contract with Australia. As reported by Politico, fifteen US parliamentarians, headed by Marc Veasey (D-Texas) and Michael Turner (R-Ohio), had been given a push by the White House to secure the deal. Five companies are in the race: Boeing (F / A-18EF Super Hornet), Lockheed Martin (F-35 (...)


