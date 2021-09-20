Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France deprives Lebanon of its caregivers

Following a visit to Beirut, the Director-General of the World Health Organization and the Regional Director of its Eastern Mediterranean office lamented the fact that 40% of doctors in Lebanon and 30% of registered nurses have emigrated from the country in the span of a few weeks. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Ahmed Al-Mandhari pointed to the responsibility of a foreign state in this “brain drain”, and made a commitment to help Lebanon overcome this additional crisis as much as they can. (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


