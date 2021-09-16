Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

State of the European Union Speech 2021 , by Ursula von der Leyen

By Ursula von der Leyen
STRENGTHENING THE SOUL OF OUR UNION Introduction Mr President, Honourable Members, Many are the people who feel their lives have been on pause while the world has been on fast forward. The speed of events and the enormity of the challenges are sometimes difficult to grasp. This has also been a time of soul-searching. From people reassessing their own lives to wider debates on sharing vaccines and on shared values. But as I look back on this past year, if I look at the state of the (...)


