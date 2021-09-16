Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Biden, Morrison & Johnson Announcing the Creation of AUKUS, by Boris Johnson, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Scott Morrison

By Boris Johnson, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Scott Morrison
Share this article
PRIME MINISTER MORRISON: Well, good morning from Australia. I'm very pleased to join two great friends of freedom and of Australia: Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden. Today, we join our nations in a next-generation partnership built on a strong foundation of proven trust. We have always seen the world through a similar lens. We have always believed in a world that favors freedom; that respects human dignity, the rule of law, the independence of sovereign states, and the (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Ahead of September elections, Russia tightens grip on remaining online freedoms
~ EU Should Address Beijing’s Assault on Rights
~ US Should Use Refugee Resettlement Slots Now
~ Northern Ireland: New arrests highlight continued need for justice for Lyra McKee
~ Biden announces COVID vaccine mandate for 100 million Americans. Australia shouldn't follow just yet
~ How do nuclear-powered submarines work? A nuclear scientist explains
~ COVID in Wilcannia: a national disgrace we all saw coming
~ African leopard sighting raises hopes for their conservation in southern Cameroon
~ Just 4.5% jobless during lockdowns? The unemployment rate is now meaningless
~ Ethiopia: Eritrean Refugees Targeted in Tigray
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter