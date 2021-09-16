Biden, Morrison & Johnson Announcing the Creation of AUKUS, by Boris Johnson, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Scott Morrison
By Boris Johnson, Joseph R. Biden Jr., Scott Morrison
PRIME MINISTER MORRISON: Well, good morning from Australia. I'm very pleased to join two great friends of freedom and of Australia: Prime Minister Johnson and President Biden. Today, we join our nations in a next-generation partnership built on a strong foundation of proven trust. We have always seen the world through a similar lens. We have always believed in a world that favors freedom; that respects human dignity, the rule of law, the independence of sovereign states, and the (...)
Read complete article
© Voltaire Network
- Wednesday, September 15, 2021