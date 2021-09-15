Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Atomic Iran and Al Qaeda are America's New Enemies

Share this article
The Biden administration has found new enemies. The New York Times is convinced that Iran could build an atomic bomb as early as next week [1], while intelligence officials have reported to the Intelligence and National Security Summit that Al-Qaeda is rebuilding itself and will be in a position next year to inflict losses of the magnitude of September 11, 2001.


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Don’t Forget Older Australians as Covid-19 Lockdown Lifts
~ South Korea: Reject Amendments to Press Law
~ There she blows: the internal 'magma filter' that prompts ocean island volcanoes to erupt
~ We analysed data from 29,798 clean-ups around the world to uncover some of the worst litter hotspots
~ Jaws of death: how the canine teeth of carnivorous mammals evolved to make them super-killers
~ From pygmies to puppets: what to do with Roald Dahl's enslaved Oompa-Loompas in modern adaptations?
~ Smoke from the Black Summer fires created an algal bloom bigger than Australia in the Southern Ocean
~ I asked historians what find made them go ‘wait, wut?’ Here's a taste of the hundreds of replies
~ Vaccine passports are coming. But are they ethical?
~ You're much less likely to get long COVID if you've been vaccinated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter