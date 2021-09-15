Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel admits merits of US diplomacy vis-à-vis Iran

In an interview with Foreign Policy , Israel's Defense Minister General Benny Gantz acknowledged the merits of US foreign policy on Iran. According to him, the US approach aims to put the Iran nuclear deal back in a box. Also according to Gantz, Iran would be capable of manufacturing its first atomic bomb in three months. On which, the New York Times upped the ante by suggesting a much shorter timeframe of one week. It would therefore be logical, Ganz continued, to have preventive plans in (...)


