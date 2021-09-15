Facebook's 5.8 million privileged users

Tolerance.ca
The Wall Street Journal got hold of an internal Facebook document showing that, contrary to what the company claims, it does not accord equal treatment between regular users, on one hand, and the elites of politics, culture and journalism, on the other hand. Some 5.6 million VIPs have been white-listed by Facebook's "XCheck" program. They are thus exempt from puritanical rules banning nudity and woke culture rules of propriety, which only apply to the billions of regular users. This (...)


