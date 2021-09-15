Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia questions Israeli and Turkish presence in Syria

Receiving Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Kremlin on 14 September 2021, President Putin stated that peace would not reign in that country as long as foreign forces are stationed there without authorization from either the United Nations or Syria. His remarks alluded to Israel's military presence, occupying the Syrian Golan, as well as the presence of US and Turkish troops in the Syrian governorate of (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


