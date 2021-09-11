Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Vying for control of French anti-sanitary pass movement

Share this article
Demonstrations against the “sanitary pass” are on the rise in Europe. At issue is the discrimination between citizens based on their health status; in other words, those who have received the anti COVID-19 vaccine and those who resist it. In Paris, two competing events have been scheduled for 11 September 2021. One is organized by Florian Philippot, who began in the world of politics as a member of the left-leaning Citizens' Movement led by Jean-Pierre Chevenement, who then joined Marine Le (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Hong Kong set to dismantle Tiananmen vigil host ahead of China's National Day
~ Hong Kong sets to dismantle Tiananmen vigil host ahead of China's National Day
~ Tunisia: President’s Repressive Policies Abrogate Rights
~ Ce qu’il faut pour mettre un terme à la guerre civile en République centrafricaine
~ Guinea coup highlights the weaknesses of West Africa's regional body
~ Biden's pandemic plan overlooks mask mandates and vulnerable populations
~ Over-the-counter rapid antigen tests can help slow the spread of COVID-19 -- here's how to use them effectively
~ Tanzania suspends newspaper for one month
~ RSF and other Human Rights Organizations Call For Robust Implementation of New EU Export Control Rules and Investigation of EU member states’ role in Pegasus affair
~ I won a Bafta with my iPhone after struggling to re-enter the industry as a mother
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter