Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Taliban drive Uyghur terrorists out of Afghanistan

Taliban have pledged to ban from their country any group that uses its soil to carry out hostile actions against a third country, including the United States, China or Russia. In an interview with the Global Times, Taliban spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, confirmed that members of the Islamic Movement in East Turkestan have already been ordered to leave Afghanistan. This movement, also known as the Turkestan Islamic Party, has claimed responsibility for several hundred terrorist attacks in (...)


