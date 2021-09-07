Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Pentagon places Israel under CentCom, alongside Arab states

Israel's transfer from the US European Command Zone (EuCom) to the Central Zone (CentCom) had been announced at the end of the Trump administration. It is now effective. On 6 September 2021, Israeli and US navies carried out joint exercises in the Red Sea for the first time. CentCom already oversees the whole of the “Greater Middle East”, that is all of the Arab states. Henceforth, we will see Israel and its Arab neighbors join up in similar (...)


© Voltaire Network -


