Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

"Five Eyes" about to become "Nine Eyes"

Share this article
2019 'Five Eyes' Summit in California (Photo: Rights reserved). The United States, leader of the “Five Eyes” Communications Interception and Tracking Group (along with Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom), wishes to bring other countries into this intelligence-sharing alliance. Following the signing of the Atlantic Charter (1941), the United States and the United Kingdom set up a system of intercepting communications among the Axis powers which they perpetuated in 1946 with (...)


Read complete article

© Voltaire Network -


More
~ Remote learning is even harder when English isn't students' first language. Schools told us their priorities for supporting them
~ Despite deportation and detention attempts, could New Zealand have done more to prevent Friday's terror attack?
~ From October, it will be all but impossible for most Australians to vape — largely because of Canberra's little-known 'homework police'
~ Iggy & Ace: a zany Aussie comedy about two gay best friends — and alcohol abuse
~ Some Accountability for Attack on Burkina Faso School
~ CIA successfully evacuated 1,000 of its Afghan collaborators
~ Hot pack or cold pack: which one to reach for when you're injured or in pain
~ How The Conversation’s journalism made a difference in August
~ When will I need my COVID vaccine booster shot? And can I switch to a different brand?
~ With lockdowns easing for the rest of New Zealand, Auckland becomes the elimination frontline
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter