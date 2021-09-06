Photos from the field: why losing these tiny, loyal fish to climate change spells disaster for coral
By Catheline Y.M. Froehlich, PhD Fellow, University of Wollongong
Marian Wong, Senior Lecturer, University of Wollongong
O. Selma Klanten, Research Scientist, University of Technology Sydney
Goby fish and coral rely on each other to survive. But new research found gobies are declining under climate change, dealing a double blow to Australia’s reefs.
