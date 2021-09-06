Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The casual staff who do 80% of undergrad teaching need more support — here's a way unis can help

By Robyn Moore, Social Researcher, School of Social Sciences, University of Tasmania
Emily Rudling, Research Assistant, Peter Underwood Centre for Educational Attainment, University of Tasmania
Maria Kunda, Adjunct Lecturer, School of Creative Arts and Media, University of Tasmania
Sebastien Robin, Associate Lecturer in Culture in Health, University of Tasmania
Casual staff often miss out on professional development and feel isolated and invisible. Team teaching helps support these staff while improving the continuity and quality of university teaching.


