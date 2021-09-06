Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

CIA successfully evacuated 1,000 of its Afghan collaborators

The CIA succeeded in exfiltrating from Kabul at least a thousand of its Afghan collaborators, mostly members of the Khost Protection Force and National Directorate of Security counterinsurgency organizations. They were furtively assembled at the Eagle Base, run by the US outside Kabul's Hamid Karzai Airport. These collaborators have perpetrated countless assassinations and acts of torture far more terrifying than the crimes of the Taliban. They were evacuated to Qatar, where they mingled (...)


