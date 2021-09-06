Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Renewed calls for government protection after another Kuwaiti man kills woman relative

By Dahlia Kholaif
Share this article
Activists call for shelters for women facing abuse at home, and the abolishing of article 153 in Kuwait's penal code which reduces the punishment for honor killings.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Tunisian police violence against nine journalists covering protest
~ Criminalising nitrous oxide users is no laughing matter if it distracts from more serious drug problems
~ Federal election: Canada's next government should shift from reconciliation to decolonization and Indigenous self-determination
~ 'Habib' spoof trailer uses pita bread weaponry in comedy arsenal to combat Arab stereotypes
~ Children's concerns and feelings are ignored in back-to-school planning
~ Does my child have separation anxiety? How parents can help with children’s back-to-school fears
~ After the Paralympics: New initiative to get more Canadians involved in power wheelchair sports
~ COVID infections may give more potent immunity than vaccines – but that doesn't mean you should try to catch it
~ The 'new' Taliban regime in Afghanistan: different methods but the same political goal
~ Teenage pregnancy during COVID-19 in South Africa: a double pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter