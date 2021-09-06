'Preprints' are how cutting-edge science circulates. Banning them from grant applications penalises researchers for being up-to-date
By Nicole Bell, Professor, Physics, The University of Melbourne
Archil Kobakhidze, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Preprints are scientific papers made available before being published in a peer-reviewed journal. The Australian Research Council has banned researchers from citing them in grant applications.
