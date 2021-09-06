Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Preprints' are how cutting-edge science circulates. Banning them from grant applications penalises researchers for being up-to-date

By Nicole Bell, Professor, Physics, The University of Melbourne
Archil Kobakhidze, Associate Professor, University of Sydney
Preprints are scientific papers made available before being published in a peer-reviewed journal. The Australian Research Council has banned researchers from citing them in grant applications.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


