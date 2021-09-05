Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'I’m not afraid of terrorism. I’m afraid of being accused of being a terrorist': growing up Muslim after 9/11

By Randa Abdel Fattah, DECRA Research Fellow, Macquarie University
Those born after 2001 have only known a world at ‘war on terror’. New research looks at the impact this has had on the lives of young Muslim Australians.


© The Conversation -


