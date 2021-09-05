Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change means Australia may have to abandon much of its farming

By Andrew Wait, Professor, University of Sydney
Kieron Meagher, Professor, Research School of Economics, Australian National University
The findings of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change suggest Australia may have to jettison tracts of the bush unless there is a massive investment in climate-change adaptation and planning.

The potential impacts of climate change on employment and the livability of the regions have not been adequately considered. Even if emissions are curtailed, Australia likely faces billions of dollars of adaptation costs for rural communities.

As the IPCC’s Sixth Assessment Report


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


