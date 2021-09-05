Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Puny opposition no threat to Japan's sickly government

By Atsushi
Opposition parties comprising vocal anti-vaxxers and members making unsettlingly inappropriate comments do not appear robust enough to unseat an unpopular Japanese government in the October polls.


© Global Voices -


