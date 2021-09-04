Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New Zealand's latest terror attack shows why ISIS is harder to defeat online than on the battlefield

By Joe Burton, Senior Lecturer, New Zealand Institute for Security and Crime Science, University of Waikato
Share this article
As Friday’s attack by an ISIS sympathiser in a New Zealand supermarket shows, ISIS’s extreme ideology still holds strong appeal for some disaffected Muslims living in the west.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ New Zealand needs to go beyond fast-tracking counter-terrorism laws to reduce the risk of future attacks
~ China's crackdown on China's business, media and entertainment is packaged as a ‘profound revolution’
~ Pandemic hardship is about to get a lot worse for millions of out-of-work Americans
~ Vice tightens on South Sudan’s journalists
~ Vaccine passports: Scotland's new rules are toughest yet in UK – and could hurt events industry
~ COVID-19 has made the transition from primary to secondary school harder. Here’s how parents can help
~ Japan: why PM Suga unexpectedly stepped down – and what happens next
~ Can burying power lines protect storm-wracked electric grids? Not always
~ Afghanistan: Humanitarian Crisis Needs Urgent Response
~ How special soil observatories in China are helping to create more sustainable agriculture
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter