Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pandemic hardship is about to get a lot worse for millions of out-of-work Americans

By Jeffrey Kucik, Associate Professor of Political Science, University of Arizona
Don Leonard, Assistant Professor of Practice in City and Regional Planning, The Ohio State University
Millions of unemployed Americans are set to lose pandemic-related jobless benefits after Labor Day – just as surging cases of coronavirus slow the pace of hiring.

In all, an estimated 8.8 million people will stop receiving unemployment insurance beginning on Sept. 6, 2021. An additional 4.5 million will no longer get the extra US$300 a week the federal government has been providing…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


