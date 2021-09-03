Tolerance.ca
Slavery was the ultimate labor distortion – empowering workers today would be a form of reparations

By Joerg Rieger, Professor of Theology, Vanderbilt Divinity School
Rebalancing labor relations so that workers are empowered would be an effective way to address racial wealth disparities and atone for the legacy of slavery, a scholar argues.


