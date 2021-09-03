Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mu: everything you need to know about the new coronavirus variant of interest

By Luke O'Neill, Professor, Biochemistry, Trinity College Dublin
Share this article
B1621 has a “constellation of mutations” that could help it escape the effects of vaccines – but evidence on its effects is currently limited.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Boomers vs millennials? Free yourself from the phoney generation wars
~ Australia's first offshore wind farm bill was a long time coming, but here are 4 reasons it's not up to scratch yet
~ Digital innovation cuts both ways: repression rises, resistance responds
~ New law will make Nigeria's petroleum industry attractive to investors
~ India’s 'love jihad' anti-conversion laws aim to further oppress minorities, and it's working
~ Court gives legal weight to academics' right to intellectual freedom, but it's not the final word
~ NZ is introducing mandatory record keeping to help contact tracers. But is the data protected enough?
~ VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on national accounts and national cabinet
~ COVID can worsen quickly at home. Here's when to call an ambulance
~ From bespoke seats to titanium arms, 3D printing is helping paralympians gain an edge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter