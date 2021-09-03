Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

From bespoke seats to titanium arms, 3D printing is helping paralympians gain an edge

By James Novak, Senior Research Fellow and Adjunct Lecturer, The University of Queensland
Andrew Novak, Senior Research Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
Most sporting equipment is designed with typical able-bodied athletes in mind, whereas custom equipment to meet a particular Paralympian’s needs can be expensive. 3D printing offers a third way.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


