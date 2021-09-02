Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'Get out now' – inside the White House on 9/11, according to the staffers who were there

By Anita McBride, Fellow in Residence, Center for Congressional and Presidential Studies, Department of Government, American University
Share this article
On Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, I anticipated a busy but relatively calm day at the White House.

I was the special assistant to the president for management and administration, and President George W. Bush was in Sarasota, Florida, promoting the No Child Left Behind legislation. The senior official in the White House was Vice President Dick Cheney. First lady…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How Arctic warming can trigger cold waves in North America – a new study makes the connection
~ Introducing OzSAGE, a source of practical expert advice for how to reopen Australia from COVID safely
~ The Great Australian Dream? New homes in planned estates may not be built to withstand heatwaves
~ How the world's biggest dark web platform spreads millions of items of child sex abuse material — and why it's hard to stop
~ Friday essay: 10 photography exhibitions that defined Australia
~ We studied 100 years of Australian fatherhood. Here's how today's dads differ from their grandfathers
~ Afghans Stuck at Poland’s Border Need Protection
~ Back to school – how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?
~ South African shack dwellers show how grassroots democracy is done
~ Safety measures for kids in poor communities are often ignored: some reasons why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter