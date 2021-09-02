Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghans Stuck at Poland’s Border Need Protection

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Polish security forces surround migrants at the border with Belarus in Usnarz Gorny, Poland on September 1, 2021.  © 2021 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Images While Poland’s government touts its role in the airlift of at-risk Afghans from Kabul, it has trapped 32 Afghans for over 3 weeks at its border with Belarus, preventing them from entering Poland to exercise their right to seek asylum and denying them access to food and medicine. The almost 1,000 Afghans airlifted to Poland were given access to Poland’s asylum process, while the group in the border area, who have told…


© Human Rights Watch -


