Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bitcoin will soon be 'legal tender' in El Salvador – here's what that means

By Jay L. Zagorsky, Senior Lecturer, Questrom School of Business, Boston University
Share this article
The country became the first to make bitcoin a formal part of its payments system, but whether it’ll catch on is another story.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Back to school – how can parents best help children deal with COVID anxiety?
~ South African shack dwellers show how grassroots democracy is done
~ Safety measures for kids in poor communities are often ignored: some reasons why
~ Men are slower to get COVID-19 vaccines in South Africa: lessons from HIV research
~ Hardly any South Africans are organ donors. What can be done to change this
~ Following the Tigray conflict, the rocky road to peace in Ethiopia
~ South African enterprises can't ignore the risk of cyber attacks: the threat is on the rise
~ 'Fifty Shades of Grey,' 10 years later: Self-publishing wasn't novel then, but now it's easier to reach a niche audience
~ As people continue working from home, the monthly transit pass needs to change to remain worth it
~ Where the parties stand on gun control in the 2021 federal election
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter