Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

EU’s Cold-Hearted Response to Afghans at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Polish soldiers build a fence with concertina wire at the border with Belarus in Krynki, Poland, on August 27, 2021. © 2021 Dominika Zarzycka/Sipa USA/AP Images Instead of showing leadership and compassion for people fleeing Taliban rule in Afghanistan, European Union leaders seem bent on a monstrous PR campaign to tell Afghans (and European voters) that those fleeing Afghanistan should not even think about finding safe haven in Europe. At an August 31 meeting of EU interior ministers, representatives from Austria, Denmark, and the Czech Republic literally said the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


