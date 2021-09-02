Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

OnlyFans controversy highlights the bind facing most gig workers

By Dilan Thampapillai, Associate Professor, University of New South Wales, UNSW
Sarah Steele, Senior Research Associate, Cambridge Public Health; Associate Research Fellow, Cambridge Centre for Applied Research into Human Trafficking; Deputy Director, Intellectual Forum, Jesus College, University of Cambridge
The saga over subscription-based social media platform OnlyFans, which announced it would ban sexually explicit content only to reverse that decision a week later, has highlighted just how quickly such a platform can move the goalposts for those relying on it for an income.

Yes, the most successful…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


