Thinking of trying ivermectin for COVID? Here's what can happen with this controversial drug
By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Andrew McLachlan, Head of School and Dean of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Slade Matthews, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Westmead Hospital in Sydney’s west says it has treated a patient who overdosed after taking the drug ivermectin, an unproven and potentially dangerous treatment for COVID-19.
The person went to hospital seeking treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting side-effects, after taking the drug, which is usually used to treat parasites. The person had ordered this and other unproven COVID “cures” online.
- Thursday, September 2nd 2021