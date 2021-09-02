Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thinking of trying ivermectin for COVID? Here's what can happen with this controversial drug

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Andrew McLachlan, Head of School and Dean of Pharmacy, University of Sydney
Slade Matthews, Senior Lecturer, University of Sydney
Westmead Hospital in Sydney’s west says it has treated a patient who overdosed after taking the drug ivermectin, an unproven and potentially dangerous treatment for COVID-19.

The person went to hospital seeking treatment for diarrhoea and vomiting side-effects, after taking the drug, which is usually used to treat parasites. The person had ordered this and other unproven COVID “cures” online.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


