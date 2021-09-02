Tolerance.ca
Sale of a Seized Beach House Funds Covid-19 Vaccine Drive in Equatorial Guinea

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Proceeds from the Malibu home seized from Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, vice president of Equatorial Guinea, are now funding the country's Covid-19 vaccine drive. © 2021 Google Earth A decade-long scandal involving Teodorin Nguema Obiang Mangue, the eldest son of Equatorial Guinea’s president, may actually have a happy ending for the people of the country whose resources have been looted. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ), in 2011, seized millions of dollars’ worth of assets from Teodorin. These assets included a beachfront mansion in California, a private…


© Human Rights Watch -


