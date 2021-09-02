A good induction is important for all new jobs. So why are teachers being left behind?
By Anna Sullivan, Associate Professor of Education, University of South Australia
Andrea Reupert, Professor, School of Educational Psychology & Counselling, Monash University
Michele Simons, Dean of Education, Western Sydney University
Neil Tippett, Research Fellow, University of South Australia
Simone White, Professor, School of Education, Queensland University of Technology
Stuart Woodcock, Associate Professor, School of Education and Professional Studies, Griffith University
Newly qualified teachers who aren’t involved in a good induction program are more likely to leave the profession within their first five years of teaching. And most don’t get these inductions.
- Wednesday, September 1st 2021