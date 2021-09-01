Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Do vaccination passports take away freedoms? It depends on how you frame the question

By John Quiggin, Professor, School of Economics, The University of Queensland
You may have already downloaded to your phone a digital certificate proving you have received one or two doses of a COVID vaccine. Its dark-green colour calls to mind the “Green Pass” now in use in European countries, which is required to gain access to venues such as restaurants, museums and some public transport.

These “vaccine passports” (also available to those who have recovered from COVID-19, or tested negative within the past 72 hours) have been met with a good deal of protest. In France, for example, more than 200,000…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


