COP26: How the world will measure progress on the Paris climate agreement and keep countries accountable
By Steven Lam, PhD Candidate in Public Health, University of Guelph
Sherilee Harper, Canada Research Chair in Climate Change and Health, University of Alberta
Warren Dodd, Assistant Professor, School of Public Health Sciences, University of Waterloo
Every five years nations must evaluate their progress towards the goals of the Paris Agreement. But this “stocktake” lacks detail making it difficult to measure progress on climate action.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, September 1st 2021