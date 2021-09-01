Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Support resistance by journalists after BAJ dissolution in Belarus, RSF says

By paulinea
NewsThe Supreme Court’s dissolution of the Belarusian Association of Journalists (BAJ) is a political decision culminating a crackdown on independent media in Belarus that began more than a year ago, says Reporters Without Borders (RSF), calling for international solidarity with the country’s persecuted journalists. President Alexander Lukashenko’s regime dissolved Belarus’s only independent journalists’ association on 27 August.


© Reporters without borders -


