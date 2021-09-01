COVID-19 vaccines produce T-cell immunity that lasts and works against virus variants
By Dewald Schoeman, PhD Candidate, Molecular Biology and Virology, University of the Western Cape
Burtram C. Fielding, Professor and Director: Research Development, University of the Western Cape
Over the past year or so, ordinary people have learnt a lot about viruses, vaccines and the immune system. We have all had to digest a lot of complex specialist knowledge about how safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines are.
But one important – and positive – aspect of the vaccines hasn’t been well communicated. The statistics about COVID-19 vaccine efficacy have only focused on one aspect of immunity: antibodies. But there’s another aspect too: T-cells, a key part of our immune systems. And the good news is that the current vaccines stimulate your T-cells to fight against both the SARS-CoV-2…
- Wednesday, September 1st 2021