Grazing, gorging or skipping: which is better for weight loss?

By Adam Collins, Principal Teaching Fellow, Nutrition, University of Surrey
When it comes to diet and health, especially losing weight, most of the focus has been on what you eat and how much you’re eating. While eating fewer calories than you’re taking in is key to weight loss, another important factor is how you eat – such as how many times you eat a day.

In recent years, much attention has been put on meal patterns. While some diets suggest that the key to losing weight is to only eat one…


