Human Rights Observatory

What art are you engaging with in lockdown? Australians are mostly watching TV — but music, singing and dancing do more for your mood

By Frederic Kiernan, Research Fellow, Creativity and Wellbeing Hallmark Research Initiative, The University of Melbourne
Anthony Chmiel, Postdoctoral Research Fellow at the MARCS Institute for Brain, Behaviour and Development, Western Sydney University
Jane Davidson, Deputy Director ARC Centre of Excellence for the History of Emotions, The University of Melbourne
How have you been passing the time during lockdown? Have you been taking an online drawing class, or did you join an online choir? Perhaps you focused on gardening, or finally picked up that guitar in the corner to have a go?

We have long known creative activities help us cope during hard times. Engaging with the arts enhances…


